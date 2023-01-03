These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?

Maybe for 2023 you wanted to focus on a New Years Resolution that made sense- Support local business and try amazing food. You probably already have some favorite restaurants that you frequent on a regular basis. Even if you don't dine in, you still have them on your phone and ready to take a order for pickup at a moments notice.

According to IBIS World, there are over 28,000 restaurants across New York State. You'll find every option imaginable with a number that high.

New York City (8,399 businesses), Long Island (2,794 businesses) and Hudson Valley (1,937 businesses) are the cities with the most number of Restaurants in New York"

Vinepair reports that it would It take 22.7 years to eat at EVERY New York City restaurant. Can you imagine what that number would be for Upstate New York?

315 Menus is a group on Facebook focused on all of our amazing restaurants locally. You can post questions, reviews, photos, and if you're a restaurant you can post menu items, specials, and more. Recently someone posted the following question:

What local restaurant have you never been to that’s on your ”must go to” list for 2023?"

We decided to pick the top answers and present them to you. If there are others that should be on the list, text us on our station app:

These Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023 315 Menus is a group on Facebook focused on all of our amazing restaurants locally. You can post questions, reviews, photos, and if you're a restaurant you can post menu items, specials, and more. Recently someone posted the following question:

What local restaurant have you never been to that’s on your ”must go to” list for 2023?"

We decided to pick the top answers and present them to you. If there are others that should be on the list, text us on our station app:

21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots.