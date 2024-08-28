One Upstate New York Woman A Million Dollars Richer Thanks To THIS Drink?

One lucky Upstate New York woman just won a million dollars through a treasure hunt with this popular drink. For real, she's from Oneonta.

Congrats goes out to Amanda Miles of Oneonta. She was confirmed as the sole winner of the grand $1 million dollar prize in a promotional treasure hunt for Logan Paul’s drink Prime Hydration.

"The treasure hunt, which was a promotional competition for a new flavor called Prime X, began June 10 and ended Aug. 1. Paul revealed the winner in an Instagram post Aug. 13."

So what were the odds to win the jackpot? The odds of obtaining a rare code were one in 3,762,535. Syracuse.com reports that Miles did the math when she found the code and found out that she had won at least one-eighth of the prize money, as there were about eight rare codes in all four of the countries involved in the competition.

"It took about a month to collect all 12 puzzle pieces. She originally started buying them because she liked the design of the new Prime X bottles."

Miles is currently a crisis peer engagement specialist at Otsego County Mental Health Clinic. She has lived in Oneonta since 2002. She and her wife, Heather Umbach, have plans to buy the house where Umbach’s parents lived for seven years, and the pair are ready to adopt children. The money will help make it possible for them to begin that process and add an extra bedroom to the house.

Miles said that she was told the money will be deposited via bank transfer the week of September 9th. Congrats once again to Amanda.

