Upstate New York Ignored As A Halloween Capital Of America?

Do people in Upstate New York, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley even love Halloween? Apparently not.

According to WalletHub, this year the average U.S. household is expected to spend $108.24 on Halloween expenses- from decorations to treats to costumes.

Collectively, that’s about $12.2 billion between the 73% of households that celebrate. If you’re counting on getting more free treats in return for your investment, you’ll definitely want to be in a place with the most activities. Safety is also a big consideration, considering that many activities take place when it’s dark out."

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics. They range from costume stores per capita to share of potential trick-or-treat stops. They did this in order to find the best cities for Halloween. Of course, Upstate New York was ignored:

Overall Rank City Total Score Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness Halloween Fun Halloween Weather 1 New York, NY 74.38 1 3 4 30 Buffalo, NY 50.56 26 41 50

Despite our complaining for Upstate, at least New York City and Buffalo ranked pretty high on the list.

Why Does Upstate New York Get Ignored?

Upstate New York offers a completely different yet equally enchanting Halloween experience that often goes overlooked. It's high time this region gets the recognition it deserves.

First and foremost, the natural beauty of Upstate New York during the fall season is unparalleled. New York City doesn't even remotely have the same feel for fall. The area's landscapes are filled with vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows as the leaves change, creating a backdrop that's straight out of a Halloween dream.

How can we even begin to ignore Upstate New York and our rich history and connection to the supernatural. The region has so many haunted sites, from historic mansions to abandoned asylums. Even the small towns and villages come alive with charmingly spooky decorations, and local businesses often go all out to create a festive atmosphere that rivals any big city.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, Upstate New York offers a sense of community and safety that is sometimes lacking in larger metropolitan areas. Small-town trick-or-treating lets children roam the streets, collecting treats, and parents can rest easy knowing their kids are in a friendly and tight-knit environment.

Despite all these fantastic aspects of Upstate New York during Halloween, it's baffling that this region often gets ignored on lists highlighting New York State. The lack of recognition is not only unjust but also robs many Halloween enthusiasts of a truly unique and memorable experience.

