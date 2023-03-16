Upstate New York Voted Home To One Of The Best Hidden Vacation Spots

Upstate New York just received a really nice award. One region was voted as one of the "Best Hidden Vacation Spots" in all of America.

The website Global Viewpoint researched cities in regions all over America to find the best hidden vacation spots. The reason, to find some of the coolest hidden paradises in the USA.

They put together a list of the Top 25 of the best hidden gems and underrated vacation spots in the US that you should visit in 2023. Upstate New York made the list at....

14) The Finger Lakes

The author clearly thought that the Finger Lakes were amazing based off of what they wrote:

Where have the Finger Lakes been all my life? Known for its amazing wines and precious scenery, the Finger Lakes region of New York definitely deserves more clout. It’s been one of the most underrated travel destinations in the US for too long, and it’s unclear why given all that it has to offer."

For those that don't remember, The Finger Lakes are home to 11 finger-shaped lakes, some of which are over 30 miles long. Cayuga Lake is the longest of the Finger Lakes, followed by Seneca Lake. Keuka and Skaneateles Lakes are also part of the Finger Lakes.

In addition to the lakes themselves, I also enjoyed checking out the state parks, waterfalls, and gorges that the area is known for. Watkins Glen is a must, as well as Buttermilk Falls State Park and the Grand Canyon of the East."

The Finger Lakes were the only New York region to make the list. You can read the entire list online here.

