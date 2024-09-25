Let's be real- for any business, being known as trustworthy is the highest praise. Which chain restaurants are very untrustworthy across Central and Upstate New York?

A new study by Clarify Capital and published by Chain Storage Age surveyed thousands of Americans to find out what brands consumers trust the most. They asked people what major brand names in different industries they most and least trust from retail to restaurants.

When asked what makes a brand trustworthy, popular responses included: Delivers on promises (36%).

Asks for honest reviews and feedback (36%).

Pricing transparency (35%).

Builds relationships with consumers (34%).

Consistent performance (33%).

Listens to and acts on feedback (31%).

Employee treatment transparency (30%).

Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes (29%).

Easy to use website (29%).

Pays employees well (28%)."

Makes sense right? What were the results?

What Is The Most Untrustworthy Restaurant Chain With Locations In New York?

In the new study's Restaurants category, one brand failed to meet many when it came to trust. This restaurant chain currently has 129 locations in the state of New York. There are quite a few in Central New York, Western, and Upstate. That restaurant is Panera.

Survey results found that 20 percent of Americans said Panera Bread is a Trustworthy brand, making this the third Most Untrustworthy Restaurant Brand in the United States. Many reviews online complain about Panera Bread's prices and that the quality of food is not on par with the price tag.""

Panera Bread (20%), and Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sonic Drive-In (18% each) were the least-trusted restaurant brands on the survey. Chipotle ranked as the lowest-trusted brand overall by baby boomer respondents. All of those chains have locations all across New York as well.

Do you agree to these findings? Let us know on our station app.

15 New York Cities / Towns As Pasta Shapes It's no secret that we love to eat here in New York State. What pasta shapes define different cities and towns? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York's Best Universities of 2025 U.S. News & World updated its annual list of the best national universities. While New York again missed out on landing a school in the top 10, here's how some of the state's best colleges ranked in the latest roundup. Gallery Credit: U.S. News & World