What Happened To UNO Of New Hartford?

Did UNO of New Hartford quietly close for good, or are they still open?

We had a listener message us on social media asking why we weren't reporting on UNO of New Hartford closing, and we were puzzled. Quickly opening Google, the business is now listed as "Permanently Closed", and there is nothing listed on their Facebook page about this news. Their Facebook page has it listed as "Permanently Closed" as well, and their New Hartford website is no longer taking orders:

"I actually tried to stop there last week and there was a sign on the door saying temporarily closed. Apparently from what I’m told by another business establishment in the area is that that that’s the last Uno in New York State and that is now permanently closed. The sign said it was due to labor."

Even though our listener said that this location was the last in New York, their website lists locations in Queensbury, New York City, Astoria (Queens), and Webster. Those locations on Google still have hours listed.

Uno’s was founded in Chicago in 1943, and claims to be the inventor of that city’s famed deep-dish style pizzas. The chain’s corporate offices are in Boston. Syracuse.com reports other local Uno locations had previously closed in our region too: The Uno’s at Destiny USA closed in January 2017. Another at 3974 Route 31, near Soule Road in Clay, closed in November 2018. The shop at 520 Towne Drive in Fayetteville’s Towne Center closed in 2021.

So did you know UNO's closed? Are you sad or it doesn't bother you? Text us on our app and let us know.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

23 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?

Here's a list of 23 underrated upside down pizza places to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler