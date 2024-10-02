This Unlikely Small Town Was Named The Best Town In New York To Retire

After years and years of hard work, where should you retire? One company believes they have the answer, which they say is the best town to retire in New York.

MSN put together a list for every state. With home prices soaring across the country, many retirees are finding that they don't have enough savings to get through their golden years. That's why MSN focused on small towns because they can appeal to those who want a slower pace of life and lower cost of living.

New York's answer is honestly bizarre, but you can keep scrolling for that.

How Did They Determine The Best Town To Retire In New York?

A 2024 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data found that in 2023, more than 338,000 Americans relocated upon retirement, the highest number in three years. With home prices soaring across the country—and many retirees not having enough savings to get through their golden years—small towns can appeal to those who want a slower pace of life and lower cost of living."

So Where Is The Best Place In New York To Retire?

MSN says of all places, Lake Success is the best place to go. If you're like this author and never remotely heard of this town, it's located on Long Island:

- Population: 3,119 (12% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)

- Homeowners: 100% of the population

- Renters: 0% of the population

- Median household income: $177,500"

Judging by the photos online of this area, it's super nice, but looks like you may need to be super wealthy to live there. Seriously though, have you ever heard of this part of New York?

Top 8 Laidback & Beautiful Upstate NY Towns To Retire In According to World Atlas , these are the eight Upstate New York towns that are laidback and beautiful spots to retire in. These towns are far away from the big city lights. Some are nestled in the mountains and others are near waterfalls and lakes. They are the perfectly quaint places to live, with the best of everything. Check them out. Would you add your favorite town? Gallery Credit: various Facebook pages-Google Maps