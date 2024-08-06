Explore The Underground World Of New York City For One Special Tour

It's time for you to go underground of New York City and explore.

This summer their is a private tour giving you the chance to explore the secret history and inside story of the creation of the original 1904 subway line of New York City. Yes, you get to go underground in New York City. How cool right?

All the art, all the history, all the technical breakthroughs, all the "whys" and all the shenanigans that went into this spectacular achievement. A unique experience for seasoned locals or new members to our fair city.

This tour explores the areas of the system that are open to the public but in most cases overlooked. You'll end at Grand Central Terminal, ending with a discussion of the exterior of this iconic station.

We will enter the system at Brooklyn Bridge / Chambers Street Station. We will board a downtown local train so as to view the old City Hall Station from the train. We will be stopping at Astor Place and Grand Central station. We will switch to the Times Square- Grand Central Shuttle and then go over to Times Square. After that we will go over back over to Grand Central Terminal. We will exit the system at this point. We will also go outside to discuss the exterior of the Terminal. This is also the final stop on this tour.

The tour is approximately 2 and 1/2 hours. There are tours scheduled for August 18th, August 19th, September 8th, September 15th, and September 22nd. You can learn more and buy tickets online here.

37 Photos from the 9/11 the Museum adjacent to One World Trade Center in New York City I recently visited the 9/11 Museum just prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These photos are just some of the powerful and impactful moments we witnessed during our walk through. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler