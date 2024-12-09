Break Out Your Ugly Christmas Sweater One More Time In Central New York

You'll be able to break out your Ugly Christmas Sweater one more time before Christmas this year at one big party in Central New York.

The Beeches Manor of Rome is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party to get you in the holiday spirit on Thursday December 19th from 5PM - 8PM. They'll have plenty of great food to bring in the holiday season, and live music from SpeaKerBoXx LIVE.

Along with live music, you can get a look at your year ahead for 2025 with tarot readings/spirit readings from Kellie Psychic Medium and Dave The Seer The Psychic DJ. Those readings are $25 for mini sessions.

When Did The Ugly Sweater Trend Begin?

According to the University of Fashion, the ugly Christmas sweater began in the post-war era of the 1950s where hand-knit woolens were cherished:

Families gathered around the fireplace, sipping cocoa, adorned in sweaters with quaint reindeer and modest snowflakes. Little did they know these simple garments would lay the foundation for a future fashion phenomenon."

As we entered the new millennium, a wave of nostalgia and irony swept through pop culture. Vintage finds and thrift store treasures became cool and the ugly Christmas sweater found itself thrust into the spotlight once again.

With the advent of social media, the ugly Christmas sweater tradition received a global platform. People shared their most outrageous finds and DIY creations, turning the act of finding or making the ugliest sweater into a sport. Instagram, Twitter (X) and Facebook became virtual runways for festive fashionistas showcasing their holiday knitwear masterpieces."

Where do you buy your ugly sweaters?

