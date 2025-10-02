Passengers on two Delta regional jets had a terrifying experience Wednesday night when their planes suddenly collided on the ground during taxi.

The low-speed crash happened just before 10 p.m. when one aircraft was preparing for departure and another had just landed. In the jarring impact, the departing plane’s wing clipped the nose of the arriving jet, shattering cockpit windows and tearing off part of a wing.

The Aftermath

A flight attendant was taken to the hospital with a knee injury.

No passengers suffered serious injuries.

Nearly 90 people in total were escorted off the planes and returned to the terminal by bus.

Delta provided food, hotel rooms, and rebooking for those whose travel was disrupted.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but airport operations continued smoothly without major delays.

Where It Happened

The incident unfolded on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, involving two Canadair CRJ-900 regional jets operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary. One plane had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, while the other was leaving for Roanoke, Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the location of the collision and noted the departing plane had been instructed to yield before crossing. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.

