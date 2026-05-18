Turning Stone Resort Casino was just named home to the “Best Overall Dining” in New York State by Casino Player Magazine in its 2026 “Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards.”

And... they basically swept the list.

The annual awards are voted on by guests and readers and recognize top dining, nightlife and entertainment destinations across the casino industry. Turning Stone took home 12 separate awards this year, including everything from sushi and seafood to desserts, happy hour and entertainment.

Not bad... not bad at all!

Here’s What Turning Stone Won

Turning Stone earned top honors (and bragging rights) in the following categories:

Best Overall Dining

Best Variety of Restaurants

Best Seafood – Sushi Sushi

Best Sushi – Sushi Sushi

Best Food Hall – The Food Hall

Best Desserts – Opals

Best View – TS Steakhouse

Most Romantic – TS Steakhouse

Best Outdoor Dining – Wildflowers

Best Happy Hour – Upstate Tavern

Best Craft Beer Selection – Upstate Tavern

Best Overall Entertainment

Basically, if you’re hungry, celebrating something, planning a date night or just trying to justify dessert after saying you “weren’t really that hungry,” they apparently have you covered.

Turning Stone is Not Just One Restaurant

That’s kind of what makes this ranking impressive. Turning Stone isn’t winning because of one trendy restaurant. It’s winning because it’s built an entire dining ecosystem.

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You can go from steakhouse vibes overlooking Central New York to sushi, casual pub food, desserts, cocktails, food hall eats and outdoor dining all without leaving the property. And people are noticing.

A New Restaurant Is About To Open Too

As if nearly 30 dining venues weren’t enough, Turning Stone is also preparing to open its newest restaurant, Salt, in June as part of its massive $400 million expansion project known as the Turning Stone Evolution.

Salt will become the resort’s 27th restaurant and will sit on the seventh floor of the brand-new Crescent Hotel with scenic views and three-season outdoor dining.

The resort says more details about the menu and design will be announced soon.

It’s Become More Than A Casino

At this point, Turning Stone has kind of evolved into its own entertainment universe.

Between the restaurants, nightlife, concerts, sports betting lounge, spas, golf courses and hotels, it’s become one of the biggest destination getaways in New York without needing to drive to New York City.

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But for a lot of people in Central New York, that’s probably not surprising at all.

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