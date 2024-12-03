Grandma Got Run Over By Reindeer In Upstate New York

One runner in Upstate New York turned the classic Christmas song "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" into reality.

One runner at the Watertown Turkey Day Run was hurt after deer ran into the crowd of participants. It happened at the annual event when it started Thursday morning on November 28th. According to WBNG, as many as 4 deer were seen running into the runners.

Others stayed behind to help, some of them were said to be nurses or EMTs. Two people were hurt. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance."

Here's video from that event:

The video starts where we see bundled up runners take their first few steps on the cold, Thanksgiving morning in Watertown. After a few moments, you can see one of the deer sprinting through a crowd of people. Then, a second deer does the same thing, but both deer end up missing the runners.

The third deer ended up sprinting into a woman's midsection and knocking her back into another lady. Both ladies fell to the ground as a fourth deer entered the shot but didn't appear to hit into anyone.

According to local reports, two runners suffered minor injuries, while a third was taken to hospital for further care. Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) stationed at the start line responded quickly to the incident."

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the timing of the incident aligns with peak deer mating season (known as the rut), which runs through October and November in upstate New York.

