Tuberculosis might sound like something out of an old history book, but it’s making a very real comeback, and New York is one of the states seeing it firsthand.

Tuberculosis Cases Rising Across the U.S. and New York

Health officials are saying tuberculosis has been increasing in the United States after decades of decline.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 10,000 cases were reported nationwide in 2025. New York alone accounted for 967 of those cases, one of the highest totals in the country.

Experts say the upward trend began around 2020 and has continued steadily, raising concerns among public health officials.

What is Tuberculosis and How Does it Spread?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs, but it can also spread to other parts of the body like the brain, spine and kidneys.

It spreads through the air. When someone with tuberculosis coughs, sneezes, talks or even sings, tiny particles carrying the bacteria can be inhaled by others nearby.

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Here’s where it gets tricky. Not everyone who gets infected actually gets sick right away.

Some people develop what’s called latent tuberculosis. That means the bacteria are in the body, but there are no symptoms and it is not contagious. The problem is, that infection can become active later on, especially if the immune system weakens.

Health officials estimate up to 13 million people in the U.S. are living with latent tuberculosis, and most active cases actually come from those untreated infections.

Tuberculosis Symptoms

One of the biggest challenges in controlling tuberculosis is that its symptoms often resemble more common illnesses.

Common symptoms include a persistent cough, chest pain, fever, chills, night sweats, fatigue and weight loss. In some cases, people may cough up blood or mucus.

Because these symptoms can be mistaken for conditions like the flu or cold, cases may go undiagnosed or untreated for longer periods, which increases the risk of transmission.

Growing Concern Over Antibiotic Resistance

There is another layer to this that health experts are paying close attention to.

Some cases of tuberculosis are becoming resistant to the drugs used to treat it. That typically happens when treatment is not completed or followed correctly, allowing the bacteria to survive and adapt.

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In 2023, hundreds of cases in the U.S. showed resistance to at least one primary tuberculosis medication.

Treatment is not quick or simple. Most people need a combination of antibiotics for six to nine months, which can be difficult to stick with from start to finish.

Why Tuberculosis is Still a Serious Threat

Even though tuberculosis is preventable and treatable, it is still one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world.

Without treatment, about half of people with active tuberculosis can die from it. Globally, it kills around 1.6 million people each year. That is why early detection matters so much.

What New Yorkers Should Know

With nearly 1,000 cases reported in a single year, tuberculosis is still very much on the radar in New York.

Health experts say if you have ongoing respiratory symptoms that aren't going away, it may be worth getting checked out. The same goes if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with tuberculosis.

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Catching it early and following through with treatment can stop the spread and prevent more serious complications, especially for higher-risk groups like older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

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