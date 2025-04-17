New York Wind Farm Shut Down by Trump Order

In a major blow to New York’s clean energy efforts, the Trump administration has ordered an immediate halt to Empire Wind 1, a massive offshore wind project already under construction off the coast of Long Island.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Wednesday on social media, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) was instructed to stop all work on the federally approved project “until further review.” According to Burgum, there are concerns the Biden administration “rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis,” though no evidence has yet been presented.

What Is Empire Wind 1?

Empire Wind 1 is an offshore wind energy project developed by Equinor and designed to produce 810 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power roughly 500,000 homes. The project has already begun, with power expected to be generated by 2026. Empire Wing 1 has already created over 1,500 jobs, including 1,000 union positions at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The site was also slated to become a key operations hub for future wind installations, supporting New York’s transition to renewable energy.

President Trump has long criticized wind energy, previously making false claims that turbine noise causes cancer and calling wind farms “ugly” and harmful to birds. He signed an executive order blocking new offshore wind leases and temporarily freezing wind energy development on public lands.

This week's decision to stop Empire Wind 1 marks the first time the administration has intervened to shut down a project that was already under construction.

Governor Hochul Fire Back

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the decision, calling it “federal overreach” and vowing to fight it.

“Empire Wind 1 is already employing hundreds of New Yorkers, including 1,000 good-paying union jobs,” Hochul said. “it’s exactly the type of bipartisan energy solution we should be working on." She continues "I will fight this every step of the way to protect union jobs, affordable energy, and New York’s economic future.”

What's at Stake for Offshore Wind?

This surprise halt to a major clean energy project has ignited a political and economic firestorm. While the Trump administration positions the move as a review of rushed approvals, critics see it as a targeted attack on renewable energy and a threat to thousands of jobs and New York’s climate goals.

