Before the wrapping paper and excitement hit full swing, New Yorkers are encouraged to look twice at what’s under the tree this year. A new national safety report Trouble in Toyland 2025, is alerting parents to toys that may look fun on the shelf, but pose hidden risks ranging from choking and injuries to digital safety concerns.

Each year, experts test toys sold online and in stores for safety. This year’s report shows a mix of traditional hazards and new, tech-driven risks, especially from “smart” toys powered by artificial intelligence.

The Biggest Risks to Watch For

Smart toys and AI bots

Some toys that talk, respond, or “learn” can deliver inappropriate responses to kids, putting privacy and emotional safety at risk. Parents should supervise connected toys closely or skip them altogether for younger children.

Small parts, magnets & loose pieces

Choking hazards are still the top concern for toddlers and preschoolers. The report warns that some toys marketed for young children contain small detachable parts or rigid accessories that can break off.

High-speed projectiles & impact toys

Items designed to launch objects, swing, or hit, even some tied to popular superhero brands, can lead to eye injuries or blunt-force trauma.

Cheap or counterfeit online toys

A growing number of unsafe toys are sold through third-party online sellers that don’t follow U.S. safety rules.

Examples From This Year’s Danger Lists

These toys were highlighted by safety experts as potentially risky:

Goo Slingers – launches slime balls at high speed; eye injury risk.

Marvel Avengers Hulk Gamma Smash Fists – encourages hitting; impact injury risk.

Nerf Pro Gelfire Ignitor Blaster – high-velocity gel rounds; eye injuries reported.

Shape Sorter Xylophone – rigid drumstick; choking hazard for toddlers.

Gigglescape Snack Play Set – small utensils and stiff pieces; ingestion/puncture risk.

Sheepdog Puppet – loose fibers and detachable pieces; choking hazard.

AI-enabled plush toys and chatbots – unpredictable responses; privacy and emotional safety concerns.

Quick Safety Tips for Parents

Avoid toys with small, loose, or detachable pieces for young kids.

Test it: if it fits through a toilet paper tube, it’s a choking risk.

Check that battery compartments are screwed shut.

Skip toys from unfamiliar online sellers with no safety info.

Supervise connected toys, or choose non-AI options for younger children.

