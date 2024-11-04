Triple A Reveals The Highest Gas Prices In New York

This isn't the greatest news for Upstate or Central New York drivers. Triple-A has revealed the highest gas prices in New York for November 2024.

Gas prices in New York State continue to show surprising regional differences, with the Utica-Rome area among the highest in the state, currently averaging around $3.31 per gallon. Syracuse and Binghamton fall mid-range, with Syracuse at $3.26 and Binghamton at $3.22. This is as of November 3rd 2024:

Topping the list are areas like Ithaca ($3.38), while Nassau-Suffolk on Long Island sees some of the lowest prices at $2.99. Triple A does offer some advice to help motorists stretch their fuel dollars. Officials recommend combining errands, shopping around for stations offering the lowest prices, reducing excess weight in the vehicle and driving conservatively.

County average gas prices are updated daily to reflect changes in price. You can read them online here from Triple-A.

New York State Gas Records

In New York State, the highest recorded average gas price was $5.016 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, set on June 14th 2022. Diesel prices hit their peak around the same period, with a high of $5.816 per gallon recorded on June 19th 2022. These record-high prices occurred during a nationwide surge influenced by global supply chain disruptions and energy market instability. Honestly, do you remember what those were? This author is drawing a blank.

On the flip side, the lowest recorded prices in recent history were seen at the end of 2020, when demand dropped during the height of the pandemic, resulting in regular gas prices below $2 per gallon in some parts of the state.

