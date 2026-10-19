Halloween is almost here, and neighborhoods across Central New York are getting ready for a night of costumes, candy, and kids running from house to house.

If you're handing out candy this year, you've probably already stocked up on the good stuff, decorated your porch, and maybe even carved a pumpkin or two. But have you checked to make sure your front porch is actually safe for all those little ghosts and goblins?

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Let's face it. Halloween weather in Central New York can be unpredictable. Between wet leaves, chilly temperatures, and the fact that it's getting dark earlier, there are plenty of opportunities for a trick-or-treater to take a tumble. And when kids spot a house handing out full-size candy bars, they're probably not paying much attention to where they're stepping.

Before the first doorbell rings, take a few minutes during daylight hours to check for these potential hazards around your home.