Severe Weather Alert- Tornado Watch for 21 Counties in New York

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 21 counties in New York, Here's what we know:

This will remain in effect until 9PM this evening. This watch includes several counties across Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania.

In Central New York, the affected counties are Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and be prepared for potential severe weather, including tornadoes. The National Weather Service recommends having a plan in place and being ready to take shelter if necessary. Keep an eye on local news and weather reports for updates and information on the developing weather situation.

Tornado watches are issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. While a watch does not mean that a tornado is imminent, it indicates that the conditions are right for one to occur. It is crucial for residents in the watch area to remain vigilant and be prepared to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued.

Stay safe, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones during this potentially dangerous weather event.

Heat Advisory As Well

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM this evening for a portion of Central New York, with heat index values reaching up to 100. The hot temperatures and high humidity may lead to heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight, and check on relatives and neighbors to ensure their well-being.

