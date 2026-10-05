An Oswego County woman is facing charges after State Police say she exposed herself to students and then entered a school without a shirt.

State Police Called to Sandy Creek School

New York State Police were called to the Sandy Creek Central School District campus on Salisbury Street in Lacona shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday for a report of public lewdness.

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Police say 45-year-old Kristy L. Grafton of Lacona was standing on the porch of a home near the school when she allegedly removed her robe and exposed herself to students while school was still in session.

Woman Accused of Entering School Without a Shirt

Troopers say Grafton then entered the school without a shirt.

The Sandy Creek campus houses three schools serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Oswego County Woman Facing Several Charges

Grafton was arrested and charged with three counts of public lewdness, a misdemeanor, and two counts of disorderly conduct, a violation.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Sandy Creek Town Court on October 15.

The charges are accusations, and Grafton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.