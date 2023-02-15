Some of us are born with heavy feet, meaning we like to speed in Central New York more than others. Where are you most likely to be pulled over in Central New York? Here's the Top 19 places.

How Much Are You Going To Pay For Speeding?

Here's a look at first time speeding ticket penalties from Rosenblum Law:

First Time Speeding Ticket Penalties

NY Speeding Violation Total Fine, Surcharge & DRA Points Speeding 1-10 MPH over limit $133 – $238 3 points Speeding 11- 20 MPH over limit $178 – $388 4 points Speeding 21- 30 MPH over limit $478 – $988 6 points Speeding 31-40 MPH over limit $718 – $1,138 8 points Speeding 41+ MPH over limit $943 – $1,363 11 points

How Many Tickets Are Handed Out?

New York State law enforcement agencies hand out an average of 700,000 speeding tickets each year. According to the New York State Traffic Safety Statistical Repository (TSSR), over 670,000 speeding tickets were issued in 2019 and, unfortunately, speeding injured over 11,000 people and led to 235 of the 881 fatal accidents reported in the state.

Where Are People Speeding The Most In Central New York?

We asked the question on social media: "Where are you most likely to get pulled over in Central New York?"

Hundreds of mostly duplicated responses later, we compiled a list of several locations where you are most likely to get pulled over by a cop here in Central New York. If you have any to add to this list, please be specific, send in where inside our station app.

There was also a few people who wrote us saying "anywhere you break the law." We get that. However, this is the Top 19 most specific responses:

Top 19 Places You'll Most Likely Be Pulled Over In Central New York Some of us are born with heavy feet, meaning we like to speed in Central New York more than others. Where are you most likely to be pulled over in Central New York? Here's the Top 19 places.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC