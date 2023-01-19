Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?

At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.

Can you get high off of the food at TokaBocca in Herkimer?

Short answer- No.

Long answer- The menu items have really fun and creative names.

TokaBocca is located at 123 Mohawk Street in Herkimer. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11AM - 8PM, and they host "Wake and Bake" brunch every Saturday. They just opened on New Years Day of 2023. So far, they have plenty of followers and fans on Facebook. So why do people think you would get high from their food? It's all due to the menu item names:

Moon Rocked Chicken Lollipops, Bong Bong Shrimp, Bob Marley Calamari, Utica Hemp Greens, Bong Bong Flower, Half-Baked Mac and Cheese, I’m Fried Tomatoes, Tony Montana Bolognese, Puff Puff Pass Tacos, Stoners Sliders, Cheech and Chong, Smokin Joe, The Devils Lettuce, and many more. You can view their full menu online HERE. They have plenty of kid options too. Despite the names and weed references, the restaurant overall seems to be very family friendly, and no actual drugs involved.

Clearly they like poking fun at weed, and the food looks really good. Here's some photos of some of their menu items:

