Another Central New York restaurant has served its final meal.

Toka Bocca has announced it will not reopen its Little Falls location, bringing an unexpected end to the restaurant. The announcement came suddenly, with the owners acknowledging they weren't able to give customers much notice.

Toka Bocca Little Falls Will Not Reopen

In an emotional Facebook message to customers, Toka Bocca confirmed the Little Falls restaurant is permanently closing. The owners said a combination of circumstances, including some beyond their control, led to the difficult decision.

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They did not provide additional details about what ultimately prompted the closure.

Toka Bocca Thanks Little Falls Community

While the goodbye wasn't one they expected to make, the Toka Bocca team made it clear how much the support from customers, employees and the Little Falls community has meant to them.

The restaurant also thanked its staff for the work they put into keeping Toka Bocca going.

Toka Bocca Has Faced Changes Over the Past Year

The Little Falls closure comes after several changes for Toka Bocca.

The restaurant previously announced it was closing its Herkimer location after deciding not to renew its lease, citing rising rent costs as one of the primary reasons. At the time, the owners said they planned to put their energy into the Little Falls restaurant.

They also spoke openly about the challenges of operating the business, including staffing, sustainability and the personal sacrifices that came with running the restaurants.

Now, the Little Falls chapter has come to an end as well.

For those who ate there, worked there or had a favorite dish they kept going back for, it's another local restaurant that will certainly be missed.

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