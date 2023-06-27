Tired of Feeling Meh? If You Live in NY, Drink This.

In 2011, a documentary came out that started a world-wide conversation about general health, food and how getting more raw fruits and vegetables in one's body could reverse many food-related health issues. The documentary is called, Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead. It stars a 310-pound Australian entrepreneur named Joe Cross, who flew to the states to embark upon a wild ride--literally--he toured from New York to California for 60 days with his juicer, consuming nothing but water and fresh pressed green juice. (Here's the recipe.)

Photo by Alex Lvrs on Unsplash Photo by Alex Lvrs on Unsplash loading...

The documentary was a wild ride indeed. According to good ole Wikipedia, "In the movie, while travelling, Cross meets people and talks to them about their eating habits. The movie features interview segments with people who were inspired to follow his example. He charts his progress with an itemized list of what day of the fast it is, what city and what state Cross is filming in, how much weight he's lost (both in pounds and kilograms) and what kind of medication he's taking."

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

By the end of the 60 days, Joe Cross had lost over 80 pounds and was able to stop all of his medications. There's more to it, of course. But the gist here is that juicing saved this man's life and probably single-handedly started a juicing revolution across the world-- that saved countless other lives also. I've saved you the trouble of the google. You can watch the documentary for free, below.



Now. 60 days of juicing only is a tall order for most people. Are there benefits? Sure. You can learn about some of the benefits, here. Are there cons to long term juicing? Sure. You can learn about some of the pros and cons of juicing, here.

The good news is that, if you're looking for a relatively painless way to jumpstart your health, adding a fruit and veggie juice or two to your current lifestyle may be just the thing.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!

5 Plants to Include in Your NY Beginner Garden New to gardening? Wondering what to plant? Here's some inspiration.