As we “fell back” an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding families across Central New York to use the clock change as a yearly safety check.

The simple act of testing your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors can save lives, especially as we head into colder months, when the risk of home fires increases.

Why You Should Check Your Smoke Detector in Fall & Winter

Once the temperatures drop, we’re using fireplaces, space heaters, and furnaces more often. That means a higher chance of home fires and CO build-up if something isn’t working properly. A working alarm is one of the most effective ways to protect your home and your family.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says that having a functioning smoke alarm in the home can reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by more than 60%.

Read More: Why a Lake Placid Ski Trail Ended Up on Every NY Ballot

Even a few seconds of early warning can make all the difference when you’re asleep.

Check Heating Systems Before Winter Too

FASNY is also urging homeowners to make sure heating systems and fireplaces are cleaned and serviced before use. Many people put it off in the spring and forget, then fire them up again as soon as the weather turns cold. That’s when problems can happen.

A quick inspection now can prevent a dangerous situation later.

Fire Safety Checklist

Smoke & CO Alarms

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home (including the basement).

Test alarms once a month using the test button.

Interconnected alarms are best. When one sounds, they all sound.

Keep alarms at least 10 feet away from the kitchen to avoid false alarms.

Replace alarms every 10 years.

Consider alarms with strobe lights or bed shakers for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Look for multi-sensing alarms that detect both smoke and carbon monoxide.

Heating & Seasonal Hazards

Have fireplaces, chimneys, and furnaces cleaned and inspected.

Be cautious with portable heaters, holiday lights, and open flames.

It only takes a moment to press a test button, change a battery, or schedule a cleaning, but those small steps can make your home much safer this fall and winter.

2025-2026 WInter Storm Names The Weather Channel has released the 26 names they plan to use for extreme winter weather makers in 2025-2026. Here's the new list. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart