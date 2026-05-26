If you’ve been flying through work zones on the New York State Thruway, State Police want you to know they are watching and sometimes they are watching while dressed like construction workers.

Nearly 100 Tickets Issued During Herkimer County Work Zone Crackdown

New York State Police said troopers issued 94 tickets during an eight-hour enforcement detail along the New York State Thruway in Herkimer County on May 22.

The operation was part of Operation Hard Hat, a statewide campaign targeting dangerous driving behaviors in active highway work zones.

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According to police, the majority of tickets handed out were for speeding violations.

Most Drivers Ticketed Were Speeding Through Work Zones

Of the 94 tickets issued during the enforcement detail, 69 were for speeding.

Police said the highest recorded speed was 79 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour work zone.

Troopers also issued:

8 seatbelt violations

6 Move Over Law violations

2 cell phone or electronic device violations

9 additional vehicle and traffic law violations

What Is Operation Hard Hat?

Operation Hard Hat involves undercover troopers posing as highway workers inside active construction zones.

Those troopers monitor passing traffic for dangerous behavior and alert nearby marked patrol units to stop violators.

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The enforcement campaign began earlier this spring during National Work Zone Awareness Week and will continue throughout the 2026 construction season.

New York State Police Remind Drivers To Slow Down

New York State Police are reminding drivers that work zones require extra attention and caution.

Officials say drivers are required to slow down, stay alert, and follow New York’s Move Over Law to help protect highway workers, emergency crews, and other motorists traveling through construction areas.