Forget haunted houses and scary movies. This Halloween season, zombies are getting ready to take over dance floors around the world!

If you've ever watched Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller music video and thought you could pull off those zombie dance moves, here's your chance to put those skills to the test.

It's all part of Thrill The World, an annual event that brings people together to perform a synchronized dance to one of the most recognizable Halloween songs of all time.

And yes, zombie costumes are absolutely encouraged.

What Is Thrill The World?

Thrill The World isn't your typical Halloween dance party.

It's a worldwide celebration where groups of dancers perform the same choreography to Michael Jackson's Thriller at the exact same moment. The event was created to bring people together through music and dance, regardless of age, background, or dancing experience.

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Participants learn a modified version of the famous choreography, originally created by Michael Peters, before joining other dancers around the globe for one massive synchronized performance.

When Is Thrill The World 2026?

This year's worldwide dance takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, exactly one week before Halloween.

Organizers require participating groups to perform at the designated worldwide time so everyone can dance together, even if they're thousands of miles apart.

Where to Dance!

This year's events take place all over the world, but you can check out one a little closer to home at Double M's Haunted Hayride in Ballston Spa.

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Practices and performances will take place Saturday from 4-6pm. At 6pm the dance off will take place, with the whole event wrapping up by 6:15. Which is perfect if you want to get an early hayride in, though the 7pm ride is already sold out.

The entire list of locations is available here.

You Don't Have to Be a Professional Dancer

One of the best things about Thrill The World is that it's designed to bring people together.

You don't need years of dance lessons or a background in performing. The event welcomes people who simply love music, Halloween, and the idea of being part of something bigger.

And even if you have two left feet, learning the choreography could be half the fun.

So dig out those ripped clothes, practice your best zombie walk, and get ready to channel your inner Michael Jackson. Because really, is there a better excuse to dress like a zombie and dance to Thriller?