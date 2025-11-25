If you’ve ever looked at your Thanksgiving leftovers and thought, “You know what would make this better? PIZZA!” then you’re not alone. A pizzeria in New York has officially taken holiday food chaos to the next level with a Thanksgiving pizza that’s gone completely viral, and people are driving hours just to get a slice.

Pino’s Pizza of Deer Park in Long Island is the mastermind behind the Thanksgiving pie that comes loaded with sliced roasted turkey breast, gravy, sausage, apple cornbread stuffing, and a drizzle of cranberry sauce on top. Yes, it’s a full holiday dinner… on a grandma-style pizza crust.

And this thing is selling like crazy.

Turkey. Stuffing. Gravy. On Pizza. And People Can’t Get Enough.

Owner Joseph Barbieri says they’ve already sold hundreds this month alone. Last year, after the idea went viral on Instagram and TikTok, they sold over 500 pies in just days.

Customers are even trekking from out of state because, unfortunately, you can't get the pizza delivered... yet.

So Where Did This Wild Idea Come From?

Apparently, from a turkey crisis.

Pino also owns an Italian market called Salpino, and one year they over-ordered turkeys by accident. What do you do when life hands you too much poultry? You create a culinary masterpiece, of course.

A social media manager filmed Pino assembling a Thanksgiving pizza: gravy base, mozzarella, sausage, turkey, stuffing, cranberry drizzle, and the video exploded with millions of views across Instagram and TikTok.

The rest is delicious, chaotic, holiday history. See the video here.

And It’s Not the Only Holiday Pie on the Menu

Pino’s also serves:

A Thanksgiving calzone

A Thanksgiving stromboli

Thanksgiving empanadas

And yes, a Christmas pizza topped with whipped ricotta, sweet sliced ham, pesto, and cranberry sauce

This pizzeria does not play around.

Would You Try a Slice?

For $34.99, you can get the full Thanksgiving experience without turning on your oven, arguing with relatives, or scrubbing a roasting pan. Honestly? Worth it.

And if Pino ever figures out how to ship these pies statewide, I'll be first in line.

