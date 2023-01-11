This New York City Restaurant Is Worth The Drive From Upstate

If you're looking for a reason to go to New York City for dining, this one restaurant is pretty unique and worth the drive.

Make The Drive To Enoteca Maria

Enoteca Maria on it's face value is an Italian restaurant. However, some nights you might not get Italian on the menu. Also, the menu changes almost every single day:

At Enoteca Maria we celebrate cultural diversity by serving cuisines from around the world, but we do it in the most uniquely authentic way possible. Real grandmothers from every country across the globe are invited and hired as chefs to cook the recipes handed down to them that they cook at home for their families, that make up the fabric of the culture they were born and raised in.

Yes, you read that right. Each night the chef is a Grandmother. It's not the same grandmother two nights in a row, which means, you'll never know what classic recipe you'll get. They also have a full schedule of Grandma's online.

Why Do They Employ Grandmas?

The main reason Enoteca does this, is their passion for culture:

Culture is a resource worth preserving. After all a tree can’t grow and change without its roots.

Can You Find Any Of The Recipes Online?

The restaurant offers a virtual book that collects the recipes and stories of grandmothers from around the world called Nonnas of the World. It's all online HERE.

Where Can You Find Them?

You will find them at 27 Hyatt Street, Staten Island. Their hours of serving being at the following times: Friday 3pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 1pm. Their last seating is at 7:30pm on all nights.

