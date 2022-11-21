This Is What A Million Dollar Home Looks Like In New Hartford New York

Looking to win the Mega Millions or Powerball any time soon? You could spend your winnings locally at this million dollar home in New Hartford.

Imagine a home with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and just tons of space. That's what you'll find with this listing at 1022 Higby Road in New Hartford:

Beautifully built home consists of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with large 663 +/- SF second floor bonus room which is in addition to the 3400 +/- SF. Situated on 60 +/- acres with 2-stall heated garage and an additional oversized detached heated garage.

The home also features an amazing backyard with a covered deck, a heated in ground pool, and an outdoor stone fireplace. If you're a fan of hardwood flooring, this home features that as well along with custom tile with heat throughout the first floor. For a million dollar home, to quote Jurassic Park the builders “spared no expense.”

First floor master suite with an additional second master suite on the second floor, both with walk-in California closets. Chefs’ kitchen with granite countertops and large center island with stainless appliances and walk-in pantry.

The living room is large, let's be honest. It has cathedral ceilings and 2-story stone fireplace. The dining room area is separate with a tray ceiling.

The home is currently on the market for $1,200,000. According to Trulia, the estimated mortgage is around $8,825. Can you swing it? Learn more about the home online here. The home is on the market with Pavia Real Estate Residential. You can call them at 315-736-1555 to schedule a home tour.

