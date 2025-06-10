Let’s be honest, sometimes, you just want to enjoy a cold pint and a warm meal without your toddler using the booth like a jungle gym.

Sound like a dream? It doesn't have to!

There’s a hidden gem in the Adirondacks redefining what it means to be “family-friendly.” Picture this: award-winning craft beer, cozy fireplace seating, sweeping lake views... and a dedicated kids’ playroom right at the bar.

Welcome to Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, a three-story brewpub where parents can unwind with a drink in hand while their little ones stay entertained just steps away.

Where Craft Beer Meets Kid-Friendly Comfort

Since opening in 1996, Lake Placid Pub & Brewery has earned a loyal following for its flavorful, locally brewed ales and elevated pub fare. But it’s the third-floor Hop Loft that makes this spot a true standout for families.

Tucked away on the top level, the Hop Loft features another full bar, scenic lake views, and most importantly... a fun children’s activity room. Stocked with toys and games, it offers the perfect solution for parents craving a little breathing room while dining out.

In summer, the space opens up to a breezy deck overlooking Mirror Lake, making it one of the most relaxing and accommodating spots in the region for a family meal or a casual drink.

What’s On Tap (and On the Menu)

You’ll always find their signature Ubu Ale on tap, along with seasonal favorites like High Peaks Hefeweizen, Dr. Fogg’s Oatmeal Stout, and Ectoberfest Lager. With over 150 varieties brewed over the years, there’s something for every palate.

Food-wise, this is not your average bar menu. Think Detroit-style deep dish pizzas, crispy wings, Shepherd’s Pie, and fan favorites like Josh’s Fire Fish. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are available, and kids get their own cleverly named “Brewmaster in Training” menu featuring classics like grilled cheese and chicken fingers.

Three Floors of Adirondack Charm

Each level of the brewery has its own personality. The main floor has a warm, rustic atmosphere with a stone fireplace. The legendary P.J. O’Neill’s downstairs is a true Irish pub with aged wood accents and local vibes. And the Hop Loft upstairs? That’s your sweet spot if you’re rolling in with strollers, toddlers, or just want some adult time while the little ones play within sight.

Seating is first come, first served, but you can add your name to the Yelp waitlist to skip the line.

