Third Eye Blind And Yellowcard Coming To Upstate New York In 2024

Firefly Music Festival - Day 3 Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

There's a place off of Ocean Avenue where there’s a semi-charmed life. Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard are coming to Upstate New York.

Third Eye Blind announced its 2024 Summer Gods tour dates including two Upstate New York concerts on July 3rd at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo and July 16th at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. Yellowcard will open both shows at 6:30PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th, at 10AM through Live Nation. Prices may vary.

Third Eye Blind, led by singer Stephan Jenkins, is best known for its 1997 self-titled album, featuring rock radio hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “Graduate” and “How’s It Going to Be.” Other popular songs include “Never Let You Go” and “Deep Inside of You.”

Yellowcard celebrated the 20th anniversary of the pop-punk hit “Ocean Avenue” last year, including a concert at Syracuse’s amphitheater. The Ryan Key-led band released a new EP last year featuring collaborations with Pierce the Veil and Dashboard Confessional.

City of Utica Announces a New Way Residents Can Slide into Summer

The City of Utica announced Thursday that a brand new 25-foot double wide water slide will be constructed at F.T. Proctor Park. The slide is being designed and constructed by a company called Splashtacular Waterslides and Waterpark Attractions out of the Albany area. Construction of the slide should begin right away and the estimated completion date is some time in April.

The slide should be ready by the first day of Summer and usage of the slide will be free and open to the public. You can read more from WIBX online here.

