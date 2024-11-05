These New York Companies Are Giving Out Election Day Freebies

Whether you think this election is an attack on democracy, or you've been called garbage- we can all agree one one thing. We all want freebies. Here's the New York companies hooking you up with the goods once you vote.

We aren't here to shape your opinion in this article of who to vote for, or what to vote for. We ask that if you're 18 or older, an American citizen, and register to vote, you get out on Tuesday November 5th and cast your vote when polls are open. Once you do that, you can enjoy some of the incredible freebies being offered across New York State at these locations:

While it’s illegal to reward people for voting or paying people to register to vote, these perks are promotions and discounts.

1) Krispy Kreme will give out "I Voted" stickers and free original glazed doughnuts at participating U.S. shops on Tuesday. There are currently 11 locations across New York State.

2) Johnny Rockets will give free milkshakes with any in-store purchase on Tuesday to diners who show proof they voted (an "I Voted" sticker counts). There are currently two locations, one in Syracuse and the other in West Nyack.

3) Uber is offering riders 50% off trips to vote. When you open your Uber app on Election Day, you will see a dedicated ‘Go Vote’ tile on the home screen. When you click it, you will be able to find your polling place and take your discounted ride (up to $10).

4) Lyft is offering riders 50% (up to $10) off their trip to the polls. In the app, you can use the code “VOTE24″ from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get your discounted ride. The code can be used for ridesharing, bikeshare or a scooter ride.

5) IKEA locations will offer a free frozen yogurt on Election Day. You do NEED A COUPON though.

6) Red Lobster guests who sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards and place a to-go order will receive 12 free Cheddar Bay Biscuits and get 10% off their next order. There are 12 locations in New York.

7) Tropical Smoothie Café has 52 locations across New York State and Tropic Rewards members will receive a free smoothie with a bowl or entrée purchase on Nov. 5 (and through Nov. 10).

8) Dave & Buster’s guests will receive 50% off games, $5 beers, $5 late-night bites and $19.99 Eat, Drink, Play Combo Meals. New York State has 13 Dave & Buster's locations

9) Popeyes is offering a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of any chicken sandwich combo (classic or spicy) through the chain’s app or website. There are 26 locations in New York State.

Do You Have Any We Should Add?

Text us on our station app and let us know.

