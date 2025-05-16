It’s not every day you see a 4-ton potato cruising down the highway, but the legendary Big Idaho Potato Truck is back on tour, and Central New Yorkers are in for a super-sized treat.

This oversized spud on wheels tips the scale at a whopping 44,320 lbs. That's the same as about 21,562 regular potatoes. And while no, it’s technically not real...it sure looks like it would make a good fry.

How Big Is the Big Idaho Potato, Really?

It would take more than 7,000 years to grow if it was real.

It would take 2 years to bake.

It could make over 20,000 servings of mashed potatoes or nearly 1 million fries.

It's 802 times heavier than the largest potato actually ever grown (which weighed 11 pounds!).

The Big Idaho Potato Truck Stops in Central New York

Besides the perfect photo op, the Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour is part roadside attraction-part charitable mission.

Every stop on the tour supports a local cause through its “A Big Helping” initiative. When the truck rolls into Central New York on June 17, it’ll partner with a local charity, collecting signatures from visitors and turning each one into a $1 donation (up to $500).

So yes, you can snap a selfie with a giant tater and help a local charity. Win-win. You can also score swag like tater tots and temporary tattoos.

Where to See the Idaho Potato Truck

Idaho Potato Night

Damashke Field

Oneonta, NY

June 27

Whether you're in it for the fries, the fun, or the feel-good vibes, this is one stop you’ll want to make time for. Follow the truck on social for updates:

Facebook : Big Idaho Potato Tour

Instagram : @bigidahopotato

X (formerly Twitter): #bigidahopotato

Because let’s be real, how many chances do you get to stand next to a 4-ton potato?

