The Ancient Practice of Sungazing: Can it Heal What Ails You?

I know winter is coming. Turning our clocks back for "daylight savings" (insert eye roll here) has sealed the deal. But that doesn't mean there are no ways to connect with the sun until next summer. Ever heard of sungazing?

Yes, yes. It's exactly what you read. But it's not exactly what you think.

Sungazing is an ancient and mystical practice that has fascinated cultures throughout history. It involves gazing at the rising or setting sun for various purported benefits, including spiritual enlightenment, improved mental clarity, and enhanced physical well-being.

Originating from diverse ancient/indigenous cultures around the world, sungazing, according to practitioners, is an untapped healing modality. Practitioners believe that the sun's energy can nourish the body and spirit, facilitating a deeper connection with the universe. Maybe.

I was introduced to sungazing roughly 10 years ago. I'm not sure where I got the idea, quite frankly. I think it was a documentary called Eat the Sun. Maybe it was a Youtube rabbit hole. I honestly don't remember.

What I do remember is that one of the most famous proponents of sungazing is Hira Ratan Manek (HRT), an Indian yogi, who claims to have lived on sunlight and water alone for over a decade. Like, he was studied in a lab for 411 days--and holds a Guinness world record for the longest someone has gone on only water and not, you know, unalived. He attributes this feat to his regular sungazing practice, emphasizing that it can activate dormant human brain powers. Interesting right.

I learned recently that HRT passed away in March of 2022 at the age of 85. Which is sad of course, but his sungazing protocol lives on. If you have the time and interest, this video is interesting and informative.

Honestly, we've been told since children, not to look directly at the sun. And in some cases, this is true. There are safe times to the sungazing protocol. Sun Eaters, aka, folks who regularly practice sungazing, do so one hour after sun rise and one hour before sun set are safe. HRT says so also.

Want to learn the protocol during fall and winter months? Stay tuned...

