Let’s be honest—between meal planning, school plays, and figuring out how to survive another round of politics at the dinner table, worrying about all that garbage probably isn’t on your radar. But hear me out: a few small, intentional tweaks can save you time, money, and even a little sanity this holiday season. Plus, you’ll have more room to focus on what really matters—making memories with the people you love (and maybe enjoying a slice or three of pie).

Garbage Increases Around the Holidays

Did you know Americans waste 25% more during the holidays, particularly around Thanksgiving? That’s millions of pounds of food headed straight for the trash. So, if the idea of making a positive impact while keeping your holiday chaos under control sounds good, here are a few easy ways to do it:

Nareeta Martin/Unsplash Nareeta Martin/Unsplash loading...

Thanksgiving Tips to Reduce Waste:

Plan Your Dishes in Advance: Fewer impulse buys = fewer sad, forgotten veggies in the fridge.

Fewer impulse buys = fewer sad, forgotten veggies in the fridge. Save Scraps for Future Meals: Turkey bones for soup? Potato peels for compost? Waste not, want not!

Turkey bones for soup? Potato peels for compost? Waste not, want not! Freeze or Share Leftovers: Got a neighbor working late shifts? Surprise them with a home-cooked meal. You'll be the new favorite neighbor. (Think of the perks)

Got a neighbor working late shifts? Surprise them with a home-cooked meal. You'll be the new favorite neighbor. (Think of the perks) Donate Unused Canned Goods: Check those expiration dates and give what you can to a local food bank.

Check those expiration dates and give what you can to a local food bank. Opt for Reusable Decor & Cutlery: Skip the single-use napkins and plastic forks—your landfill will thank you.

Skip the single-use napkins and plastic forks—your landfill will thank you. Know What Not to Recycle: Frozen Pizza Boxes, pie crust boxes, and beer boxes? Not recyclable. Toss ’em.Did you know pie crust boxes, soda and beer boxes, and frozen pizza boxes should NOT be placed in your recycling bin?These are treated with a chemical to protect them from condensation. This chemical prevents recycling at recycling mills and can’t be washed away.

Speaking of recycling, here’s a pro tip: break down large boxes to make space in your bin, and rinse out cans and jars before tossing them in. Even foil can be recycled if it’s clean and flat.

So, take a deep breath, sip that pumpkin spice latte, and remember—little actions add up. You’ve got this, and Mother Earth is cheering you on!

Did You Know?

You can bring inedible food waste to a Food2Energy facility.

824 Sewage Plant Road, Utica, NY

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

575 Perimeter Road, Rome, NY

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thanksgiving Foods That Are Safe to Share with Your Dog Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to share a delicious meal with friends, family, and even your pets. Unfortunately, not every Thanksgiving dish is safe for our four-legged friends, but if you would like to share from your plate these seven Thanksgiving foods are safe to feed to your dog. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage Check out 17 new balloons, ballonicles, and floats featured in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams



