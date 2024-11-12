Save the baking to the professionals! There is nothing better than the smell of a fresh baked pie taking over your house. Until you remember that they make candles that mimic the smell and flour makes a mess. Pie crusts never bake just right and honestly, who wants to peel apples?

Enjoy the holidays with your family, support small businesses, reduce your own stress and you’ll never look back.

Best Thanksgiving Pies Around Utica

Utica Bread

Utica Bread has the classics! Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Cheesecake and Even Blueberry Pie. You can also get dinner rolls to complete your Thanksgiving feast too! Utica Bread has multiple locations in Utica, Clinton and New Hartford.

Kylie’s Diner

Order all of your pies, rolls sides and coleslaw from Kylie's Diner.

Eddies Paramount Diner

Head to Rome for a taste of these delicious baked pies.

Caruso's Pastry Shoppe

Get your traditional pie, but also try something different like their pumpkin cannolis, Biscoff Cake, or up the ante with their mini pumpkin pie pusties.

Gingerbread Bake Shop

Get your Thanksgiving pie orders in early for cream pies and fruit pies! They also have French Butter Rolls and other tasty treats.

Desserts Beyond the Ordinary

Order pumpkin or apple pies ahead of Thanksgiving!

Clinton Cider Mill

Clinton Cider Mill has a huge selection of holiday pies. They have a variety of apple pies, pecan pies, pumpkin pie and cherry pie with small and large pies available. You can even order pot pies. Yum!

Awesome Country Farmhouse

Pre-order your Thanksgiving pies by noon on November 20.

City Cafe

Limited, and available on a first come first served basis, City Cafe offers 100% gluten-free, dairy-free and peanut-free bakery options for those with special dietary needs. Choose from Apple or Pumpkin pie or a variety of their other baked goods.

Poppy's Place

Order your Thanksgiving pies by November 24th. Options include pumpkin, apple, coconut cream, peanut butter fudge, banana cream and chocolate cream.

North Star Orchards

There are over a half dozen options that are available to order now through Sun. Nov. 24th. Pies include Apple, Apple Crumb, Pumpkin, Pecan, Mince, Strawberry-Rhubarb and more. Plus, you can get your mini moons, cookies, apple cider cake, and delicious breads.

Juliano Farms

Open until Thanksgiving and taking pie orders! Call during business hours.

Holland Farms

You don't even have to get out of the car because Holland Farms has a Drive-Thru! They sell pies for Thanksgiving as well as other tasty treats and coffee.

