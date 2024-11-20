As Thanksgiving approaches, families across New York gear up for a feast of gratitude and tradition. While turkey and stuffing dominate the dinner table, dessert often steals the spotlight.

A survey by GE Appliances revealed apple pie as the top Thanksgiving dessert in New York and other Northeastern states, beating out pumpkin and pecan pies, which are some favorites in other regions. This choice is no surprise, given the Empire State’s rich apple orchards and longstanding autumn traditions.

The Sweetest Thanksgiving Tradition in New York: Apple Pie Takes Center Stage

Apple pie, with its perfect balance of tart, spiced apples, and flaky, buttery crust, has deep roots in American culture.

Thanksgiving’s association with apple pie, times perfectly with apple harvests, which coincide with the holiday.

Though pumpkin pie dominates in the Midwest and pecan pie shines in the South, apple pie remains a staple in the Northeast. Its combination of simplicity and tradition makes it the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving meal, embodying the holiday’s spirit of togetherness and gratitude.

So this Thanksgiving, as New Yorkers gather around their tables, many will raise a fork to a slice of classic apple pie—a dessert that is as timeless as it is delicious.

