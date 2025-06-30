If you're a Taylor Swift fan who knows every era by heart and can’t resist a good themed party, clear your calendar now because something magical is headed to New Hartford this summer.

Picture this: the lights are low, your headphones are glowing, and you're dancing to your favorite Taylor track while everyone around you is in their own little music world. It’s not a dream, it’s the Swiftie Silent Disco Glow Party.

Get ready to shake it off in style at the Burrstone Inn in New Hartford on Thursday, July 24, 2025. You even get to control the music.

Everything You Need to Know About the Swiftie Silent Disco

Stage Time Entertainment is hosting this epic glow-up for Swifties, complete with LED headphones, three channels of music, and an interactive request system. Whether you're in your Reputation era or living out your 1989 dreams, you'll be able to toggle between full-on Taylor hits, related artists and remixes, or our special “Social DJ” channel, where YOU call the shots by requesting songs right from your phone.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the glowing begins at 6:30 PM, with dancing until 9:00 PM. Tickets are just $20, and anyone under 21 must bring an adult. There's also a VIP Glow Bundle, which includes your ticket, headphones, and exclusive “Boogie Bag”.

There will be food and a bar available to keep your energy up between dance breaks. They’ll also have a glow merch table set up, where you can grab foam batons, glowsticks, and extra Boogie Bags (preorder them as ticket add-ons for guaranteed fun).

Bonus for parents: There’s a kid-friendly silent disco earlier that same day, with timed entries at 10 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM. Tickets for that are sold separately, so don’t mix them up!

Glow Up, Swifties!

