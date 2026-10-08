If there's one thing Central New York knows how to do, it's good food. And if you love discovering local businesses, trying new treats, and supporting the people who make our community special, there's an event coming up you'll want to put on your calendar.

Even better? It's completely free to attend, and there will be plenty of free samples to enjoy!

Taste of Central New York Returns to Westmoreland

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County is bringing back its annual Taste of Central New York on Saturday, November 7, at North Star Orchards in Westmoreland.

The event brings together local farmers, food producers, artisans, and small businesses for a celebration of everything made right here in CNY. Think of it as a chance to shop local, discover new favorites, and actually meet the people behind the products you love.

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And with the holidays right around the corner, it's also a great opportunity to find some unique, locally made gifts.

Free Samples and Plenty of Local Flavor

One of the best parts of Taste of CNY is getting to try before you buy.

Every participating vendor will offer free food tastings or interactive product samples, giving visitors a chance to experience what local businesses have to offer.

Whether you're a foodie looking for your next favorite snack or just curious about what's being made in your own backyard, there should be plenty to explore.

And don't worry about leaving hungry. Several food trucks will also be on site! There will also be live music from The Ingersoll's to keep the atmosphere festive while you browse.

New This Year: Pre-Order Your Favorites

Here's something new for 2026.

For the first time, Taste of Central New York is giving shoppers the opportunity to pre-order products from select participating vendors. That means you can browse some of the offerings ahead of time, place your order, and plan your shopping before the event.

You can learn more and pre-order from participating vendors here.

When and Where Is Taste of CNY?

Saturday, November 7, 2026 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Star Orchards, Westmoreland, NY Free admission and free vendor samples

Taste of CNY is a family-friendly way to spend a Saturday, enjoy some delicious local food, and support the farmers, makers, and small businesses that call Central New York home.

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Plus, with the holidays approaching, you might just find a few things worth checking off your shopping list.

For the latest updates and event information, visit the Taste of CNY Facebook event page.

Top 10 Fall Comfort Foods: Best Soups, Stews & Dinners Explore local listener picks for the best fall comfort foods, featuring slow-cooked beef stew, kale soup, chili, shepherd's pie, and desserts. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson