Grab A Tarot Reading At The World’s Largest Yardsale This Weekend

This weekend we invite you to shop till you drop with hundreds of vendors at the World's Largest Yardsale. Did you know you could buy a tarot reading and psychic reading too?

Entrance fee is $4 per person, children 10 years old and under are free (no admission fee). You would likely have to spend more than $4 worth of gas to travel to over 100 yard sales. You can learn more online here.

Meet Your Psychic Readers

I'm proud to announce I'm one of two tarot readers at this years event. Here's info both on Kellie and myself:

Kellie is a professional psychic medium, Advanced IET Practitioner and Holy fire 111 reiki master who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since the age of 3. She has been doing readings for 45 years.

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. You can catch Dave weekday mornings on the radio Lite 98.7, and on Friday serving up free tarot readings on the air between 8AM and 9AM.

How To Get A Psychic Reading

We will be taking pre-bookings for the day between 8AM - 3PM, and we will have walk-ins. To book, you can find more on Facebook online here. Readings are $25 for 15 minutes. Check available times:

The World’s Largest Yard Sale is brought to you by the Potting Shed Antiques and sponsored by John’s Mobile Home Parts and Accessories, Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Clinton Tractor and Implement Co., and Standard Heating, Cooling and Insulating.