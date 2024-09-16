Take A Flashlight Safari In Upstate New York

Are you looking for a unique way to get into the Halloween spirit in Upstate New York? You'll want to take a Flashlight Safari.

You'll be able to experience all of the exotic animals inside The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango with a Flashlight Safari. If you've never been, you may want to plan a trip in October when you can see the animals at night.

Flashlight Safaris are back at the park every Friday and Saturday in October from 6PM to 10PM. You can see lions, wolves, tigers and all the animals when they are most active. Kids can dress up, get a bag of candy, enjoy bounce houses under the lights and get warm by the fire.

Looking for a spooky yet family fun experience? Join us for our first night of Flashlight Safari! Catch the animals at night when they are most active! We dim down the lights in the park to make it a special experience, so don’t forget your flashlights"

Regular admissions apply and season passes are valid for these events. Snack shack will be open with a full menu with some additional fall treats. You can learn more online here.

Flashlight Safari Trick or Treat

A special Trick or Treat event will be held on October 19th and October 20th during the day between 10AM - 1PM:

Put on your costumes and bring your candy bags, and trick or treat on the grounds of Animal Adventure! Visit different themed stations throughout the park; some fun, some spooooky, while visiting your animal friends.

Appropriate for all ages!

You can learn how to buy tickets online here.

