Another TAKE 5 Top-Prize Ticket Sold In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is on a winning streak when it comes to winning large jackpots in the lottery. One TAKE 5 top prize of over $18,000 was sold in Upstate.

Over the last month a Powerball ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero. That one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road. Where was this ticket sold?

Where Was The $18,958 Winning Ticket Sold?

A customer of the Hannaford Supermarket on Consaul Road in Schenectady purchased a TAKE 5 Top-Prize winning ticket on Wednesday, May 15th 2024. The ticket was sold during a midday drawing and was worth $18,958.

Other TAKE 5 Winners Recently

Take 5 has seen several winners from Central New York too over the last few weeks. A $13,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter on East Avenue in Central Square on April 8th. Another winner brought home $6,000 from a ticket bought at Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica, on Friday, April 26th. Five days later a ticket from Karl's Market on Sunset Avenue in Utica was worth over $20,000.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

The New York State Lottery contributes $3.7 million from 2022 to 2023 to help support education in the state. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction can find help on the New York State Gambling Help website or by calling (877) 8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).

