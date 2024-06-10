1 Central New Yorker Is Now $19,000 Richer

Here in Upstate New York, we are on a winning streak when it comes to large jackpots in the lottery. One TAKE 5 top prize of over $19,000 was sold in Syracuse.

Over the last few months a Powerball ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero. That one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road. Where was this $19,000 ticket sold, and what was it?

Where Was The $19,275 Winning Ticket Sold?

A customer of the Wegmans on Taft Road in Liverpool purchased a TAKE 5 Top-Prize winning ticket on Friday, June7th 2024. The ticket was sold during a evening drawing and was worth $19,275.

"2 winners of $19,275.00.

Location: ONONDAGA, WEGMANS #34, 4979 W TAFT RD, LIVERPOOL

Location(2): BRONX, HUNTS POINT MARKET INC, 1081 LEGGETT AVE, BRONX"

The numbers for the drawing were 13, 17, 23, 33, 36.

Congrats to this winner, we hope you enjoy that close to 20K just in time for summer.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

The New York State Lottery contributes $3.7 million from 2022 to 2023 to help support education in the state. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction can find help on the New York State Gambling Help website or by calling (877) 8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).