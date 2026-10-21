If you're a T-Mobile customer in New York, you may want to take a closer look at your phone bill. Especially if you signed up for a plan that promised your price would never go up.

Turns out, that promise didn't exactly stick.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced a settlement with T-Mobile that could provide more than $38 million in reimbursements and other benefits to customers across the state who were hit with unexpected price increases.

So, depending on your plan, you could qualify for a refund, a free phone, or protection from future price hikes.

Why Is T-Mobile Paying Customers Back?

Between 2017 and 2019, T-Mobile advertised special plans that came with a pretty appealing promise: your monthly rate would never increase.

Sounds like a great deal, right?

Unfortunately, in 2024, the company started raising prices by approximately $5 per phone line. That might not sound like a fortune, but if you're paying for multiple lines on a family plan, those extra charges add up quickly.

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According to the Attorney General's Office, approximately 252,957 T-Mobile plans in New York were affected.

Investigators found that while T-Mobile advertised its plans as having guaranteed prices, the company included fine print on its website that supposedly allowed it to increase rates anyway.

The Attorney General's Office determined that those hidden disclaimers didn't excuse the misleading promises.

What Can T-Mobile Customers Get?

Depending on your phone and whether you want to stay with T-Mobile, you could have several options. If you're an affected customer still using a 4G phone:

Cancel your T-Mobile plan and receive a refund of your last month's payment, plus a $25 gift card.

Stay with T-Mobile and receive a new 5G phone valued at $250 for free.

Choose a more expensive 5G phone and receive a $150 credit toward the purchase.

Customers who choose to stay will also have their plan prices frozen until at least 2029.

If you've already upgraded to 5G or are otherwise affected:

Cancel your plan and receive a refund of your last month's payment.

Stay with T-Mobile and keep your current plan price frozen until at least 2029.

The settlement's total potential value to consumers is estimated at more than $38 million. In addition to providing refunds and other benefits, T-Mobile must pay $98,000 to New York State.

How Do You Know If You're Eligible?

The settlement applies to New York customers who enrolled in T-Mobile's qualifying Price Guarantee Plans and were affected by the rate increases. Not every T-Mobile customer will qualify.

The Attorney General's announcement doesn't specify exactly when customers will receive information about their options or how the reimbursement process will work.

If you think your plan might qualify, it's worth reviewing your account history and watching for communications from T-Mobile about the settlement.

You can also read the official settlement agreement for more details.