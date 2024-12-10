Could One Town Become Central New York’s Largest Historic Treasure?

If you’ve ever wandered through Syracuse’s Westcott-University Neighborhood, you know it’s more than just another part of the city—it’s a love letter to history. A place where architecture tells stories, streets echo the dreams of the middle class, and every porch has likely seen a generation or two of kids playing tag. Now, this charming neighborhood is poised to take its rightful place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The City of Syracuse has partnered with the Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY), to push for Westcott’s national recognition. And If accepted, it’ll become the largest National Register-listed historic district in Syracuse, encompassing nearly 2,000 properties.

How Westcott Became a Community

The development of the east side of downtown Syracuse began in the early 1840s, but it wasn’t until the 1870s that the Westcott-University neighborhood became what it is today.

Westcott was built for the working and middle classes. Developers prioritized affordability and accessibility, placing houses on smaller lots and marketing the area to families.

Read More: Experience the Best of Christmas in Central New York

Ironically, though it’s now closely tied to Syracuse University, the university had nothing to do with Westcott’s origins. Instead, its character grew from its people: teachers, laborers, small business owners, and middle-class dreamers who laid the groundwork for a thriving, vibrant community.

A Living Museum of Architecture

Westcott tells its story in wood, brick, and stone. The neighborhood is an example of American residential architecture. You’ll find Colonial homes mixed with Queen Anne Houses and other popular architectural styles of the period such as Craftsman and Prairie.

Most of these homes were built from pattern books and contractors—practical designs for practical people. But scattered among the blocks are the signatures of New York’s most notable architects: Albert Brockway, Clarence Congdon, Edward Howard, and the iconic Ward Wellington Ward.

Preserving the Heart of Syracuse

If approved, Westcott’s homeowners would gain access to programs and resources to maintain these historic properties, which would help ensure their beauty for generations to come. It’s a way to honor those who built this neighborhood, from its first working-class families to the architects who shaped its skyline.

The decision now falls on the National Park Service with other nominees for the title including The Little Genesee Schoolhouse, built in 1903 in Allegany County, The First Presbyterian Church of Springport in Union Springs, which has seen very little change since its construction in 1840, and the Lavender Hill Commune of Tompkins County.

Read More: The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Utica New York

The Westcott area is the second largest historic district in the State of New York.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

December 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on December 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler