While you’re melting in your car because your A/C still isn’t fixed, just know that in one Central New York city, they’re already thinking about snow. And not just any snow... Golden Snowball Award-winning snow.

Yes, it’s summer, and yes, we’re talking snowplows.

Snowplow Naming Contest

Mayor Ben Walsh just announced the city’s latest snow-inspired tradition: a community-wide snowplow naming contest. That’s right! You could be the genius behind the next “Plowy McPlowface” or “Destiny’s Shovel.”

Now through July 25, Syracuse residents can submit their most creative, clever, or just plain weird snowplow name ideas at goto.syr.gov/Snowplow.

According to Mayor Walsh, it’s all about injecting some personality and local pride into the long winter haul.

Our snowplow operators work tirelessly to keep our streets safe and passable during snow season," he said. "Giving memorable names to the vehicles these hardworking professionals drive adds a bit of personality and community spirit to their important work"

The Golden Snowball Award

If you’re from Central New York, you already know: snow is our Olympic sport. And Syracuse? They just brought home the gold... again, by winning the Golden Snowball Award for most snowfall among the five major Upstate cities during the 2024-25 season.

So yeah, they’ve earned the right to celebrate snow… even when it’s 87 degrees and everyone’s grilling in flip-flops.

Can Utica Steal This Idea?

Honestly, we should. Utica's no stranger to blizzards or sarcastic wit. I'd personally like to see a “Riggie the Snow Beast” barreling down Genesee Street or “Halfmooner” clearing downtown after a storm.

But until then, we’ll be watching our snowbelt sibling Syracuse to see what names make the cut. If you're feeling inspired (or bored of sweating), throw in your submission and get in on the snow-fueled fun.

