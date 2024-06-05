Extremely Rare Photo Of Central New York- Out Of This World

You won't believe this photo that one Central New York native captured.

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps launched to the International Space Station March 3, 2024, as a mission specialist on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. She’s serving as a flight engineer aboard the orbiting laboratory and will spend approximately 6 months conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station. She just shared a photo out of this world:

That's right. This photo is home. It was captured on June 3rd 2024. Over 600 have been in space since the early 1960s.

More About NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps

Epps was selected by NASA in 2009 as an astronaut. She completed astronaut candidate training which included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalk training, robotics, T-38 flight training and wilderness survival training. The New York native was a NASA Fellow during graduate school and authored several journal and conference articles describing her research. Dr. Epps worked for Ford Motor Company where she received both a provisional patent and a U.S. patent for her research. After leaving Ford, she joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for seven years working as a Technical Intelligence Officer before becoming an astronaut. She served in the ISS Operations Branch working issues in support of space station crews.

She graduated from Thomas J. Corcoran High School of Syracuse in 1988. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics at LeMoyne College in 1992. Epps got her Master of Science and Doctorate of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland in 1994 and 2000.

You can follow her on Twitter/X for more on her current mission in space.

