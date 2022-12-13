Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse

Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023.

The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.

Over 50 food trucks from across New York state will compete and offer low-cost food samples and full menu items. Live music all day long on the Chevy Court stage, artisan village, craft beer, wine slushees, games, kids' zone and SO MUCH MORE.

Tickets go on sale in early 2023. Vendor applications will be available in early 2023 as well. You can read more on their Facebook page here.

You can read a recap of the 2022 event online here.

From A to Z: Delicious Central New York Food Trucks You Need to Order From

Whether you're in Syracuse, Rome, Utica or anywhere in between - you've got options when it comes to food trucks.

We asked you the question: what are some great food trucks that need to be highlighted? The gallery below consists of our most popular responses.

Before reading, please note that this is not all of the food trucks that exist in the area, simply an A to Z list of just a few. If you'd like to see a larger list, you can visit 315 Food Truck Finder Facebook group.

Pizza, ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches and more, there's something for everyone. That's what is so great about the food truck rallies we get to enjoy regularly. The best part? They are all locally owned and operated.

From A to Z: here's just a few that were suggested.

