How Sharpshooters Are Helping Central New York Manage Deer Populations

Canva/TSM

Collisions between deer and vehicles are a growing hazard in Syracuse. 66 incidents were reported in 2023 alone. So, to tackle the issue, the city is kicking off its 2025 deer management program this week, aimed at reducing the deer population and minimizing risks to the public's safety.

Syracuse Launches 2025 Deer Management Program to Address Rising Safety Concerns

Specially trained USDA wildlife managers will cull deer using firearms, operating exclusively in designated areas that are unoccupied and meet strict safety standards. These areas are on both private and public properties but are carefully vetted to ensure targets are within line of sight and a safe distance from occupied dwellings.

The focus of this year’s program will be on the east, west, and south sides of Syracuse, where deer activity is most concentrated.

How it Works: Soft Traps

In addition to firearms, this year’s program introduces a new method: soft traps. These traps are placed on volunteer residents’ properties in high deer activity areas and then will notify wildlife managers when an animal is caught. Once notified, the managers euthanize the deer humanely.

The soft trap method, permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, will initially be tested on the east side of the city.

Soft traps have proven successful in other parts of the state, but firearms remain the primary tool for significantly reducing the deer population.

Timeline and Results

The operation will run from dusk to dawn now through the end of March. Last year, the program reduced the city’s deer population by over 100 animals.

Residents who notice any suspicious activity during the operation are urged to contact 911. The city’s efforts aim to improve road safety and reduce other risks associated with a high deer population.

