If you’ve got a sweet tooth and recently picked up something chocolatey in Central New York, you might want to double check what’s in your candy stash.

A popular local treat is now being recalled after a labeling mistake that could be dangerous for some people.

Hercules Candy Recall: Which Product Is Affected?

Hercules Candy Co. in East Syracuse has issued a recall for its Dark Chocolate Covered Blue Raspberry Cream Eggs after discovering some may actually contain peanut butter. The ingredient is not listed on the candy.

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The recall affects 110 units with the barcode #00014 and a “best if used by” date of November 27, 2026.

Where the Recalled Hercules Candy Was Sold in Central New York

The impacted candy was sold between March 1 and March 12 at the Hercules Candy store on West Manlius Street in East Syracuse, as well as online through the company’s website.

Peanut Allergy Risk: Why This Candy Recall Is Serious

While no illnesses have been reported, this recall is especially important for anyone with a peanut allergy.

According to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, eating products with undeclared peanuts can cause a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction.

The labeling issue was first discovered by a customer.

What to Do If You Bought Recalled Hercules Candy

Consumers are advised to throw the product away and contact Hercules Candy at 315-463-4339 with any questions.